La Salle fugitive picked up in Peoria

A La Salle man wanted on felony charges was picked up Wednesday in Peoria, La Salle police said.

Jermaine T. Fisher, 43, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force and will be remanded to La Salle County, where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

In a Wednesday police report, La Salle police said Fisher was sought after an investigation into an Aug. 27 domestic incident in which a 37-year-old woman was treated and released for injuries.

“Officers learned that Fisher had fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said.

A warrant was issued following an investigation, and charges were filed by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.