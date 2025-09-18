Fall fun at the Streator Library: Lord of the Rings Scavenger Hunt and more

From September 22 through 27, the Streator Public Library invites residents of all ages to join a week packed with creative and engaging activities, including a special Lord of the Rings-themed scavenger hunt. (Derek Barichello)

From September 22 through 27, the Streator Public Library invites residents of all ages to join a week packed with creative and engaging activities, including a special Lord of the Rings-themed scavenger hunt.

Starting Monday, library visitors can embark on the Lord of the Rings Scavenger Hunt, searching the library for hidden items inspired by Tolkien’s world. The theme changes weekly, so there’s always a new adventure waiting.

For younger builders, the Lego Club runs all week long. Kids ages 0 to 5 and up can build, stack, and create with Lego bricks. Parents are encouraged to stay nearby to help with the Lego bins during this passive program.

On Monday, adults can unwind at The Scribble Studio from 4 to 5 p.m., crafting fun, sensory-friendly projects to take home.

Kids ages 0 to 5+ can learn to paint on Tuesday at the Beginners Painting Academy from 4 to 5 p.m., focusing on watercolor and acrylic techniques.

Later that evening, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., fans of J.R.R. Tolkien can test their knowledge at the Lord of the Rings Trivia event. Whether you prefer the classic novels or the films, this is a chance to meet fellow enthusiasts and put your LOTR expertise to the test.

Wednesday brings Game Time from 3 to 4 p.m. for teens 10 and older, featuring video games, board games, and puzzles.

At 6 p.m. that day, the Let’s Talk: True Crime club meets to discuss some of the most fascinating true crime stories. Teens and adults who love solving mysteries won’t want to miss this.

Thursday at 11 a.m., toddlers can join the Mother Goose Club for interactive nursery rhymes that help develop early social skills.

Later that day, from 4 to 5 p.m., the Discovery Lab offers a hands-on STEM experience for kids and teens eager to explore science and technology.

At 6 p.m., the Advanced Painting Academy invites teens and adults to follow a seasonal, step-by-step painting class designed to sharpen artistic skills.

Finally, on Saturday, September 27, children and teens can get creative with the Bubble Cauldron Craft from 1 to 2 p.m., using bubbles and soap to paint a bubbling cauldron.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.