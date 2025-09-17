Spring Valley parish holds Sept. 25 lunch to honor Emmerling

The Parish of Nativity of Our Lord in Spring Valley is hosting a luncheon buffet from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25. This year's luncheon is in memory of Marie "the rav lady" Emmerling who passed away March 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Sue Kusek)

The Parish of Nativity of Our Lord in Spring Valley will host a luncheon buffet from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 in memory of Marie “the rav lady” Emmerling.

Tickets are $10 per person. For carry-out or delivery orders, call Kathy at 815-761-7471.

Emmerling, who passed away on March 8, was a very active parishioner and the leader of the “rav ladies.” She taught hundreds of people how to make the ravs and recorded a demonstration video to publicize the parish cookbook.

She was also a member of the original Luncheon buffet committee. This year’s buffet features the ravs that she taught so many people how to make.

The church is at 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive.