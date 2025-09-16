Serena 2nd, Somonauk 3rd at Little 10 boys golf meet : The Times Monday Roundup

Boys golf

Serena runner-up, Somonauk 3rd at Little 10 meet: At Indian Oaks Country Club in Shabbona, the second-place Huskers shot a 353 and the third-place Bobcats a 355 to finish behind team champion IMSA (325) in Monday’s Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Earlville (366) was fourth and Newark fifth (368).

Individually, the Red Raiders’ Aaden Browder placed second with a 78, four strokes behind IMSA medalist Cyrus Dumser (74).

Somonauk’s Aiden Wold (5th, 82), Serena’s Payton Twait (6th, 84), the Bobcats’ Isaac Risch (9th, 86) and the Huskers’ Hendrix Johnson (10th, 86), Newark’s Jimmy Kath (12th, 88) and David Ulrich (13th, 89), and the Red Raiders’ Hunter Schubbe (14th, 89) rounded out the top 15.

Streator's Kolden Neumann, hits toward the third hole during the Streator Bulldog Invitational on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at Eastwood Golf Course in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Streator 6th at Pirate Invitational: At Deer Park Country Club in Oglesby, the Bulldogs cared a team score of 313 to finish sixth at the 18-team event.

Kolden Neumann finished 11th with a 3-over 73, with counting scores also coming from Brennen Stillwell (78), Jack Studnicki (80) and Brody Elias (82).

Seneca 170, Dwight 185: At The Creek Golf Course in Morris, the Fighting Irish, led by medalist Cooper Thorson’s 38, topped the Trojans to improve their dual mark to 7-4 on the season.

Seneca also received counting scores from Cody Malak (40), Zander Newberry (45) and Raiden Terry (47), with Ethan Hasselbring and Vinny Corrado each posting 51s.

Case Christensen’s 42 led Dwight, with a 47 from Cash Carter, and 48s from Owen Vitko and Jack Statler adding the team total.

Girls golf

Kaneland 181, La Salle-Peru 192, Ottawa 230: At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, the Pirates fell in the Interstate 8 Conference triangular to the Knights and Cavaliers.

Mara McCullough led Ottawa with a 50, followed by Addison Diss (59), Lila Windy (60) and Gwen Jimenez (61).

Seneca 3rd at Pontiac: At Wolf Creek Golf Club, the Irish shot a 370 to finish third behind only champion Morton (321) and runner-up Joliet Township (338) at the 10-team Pontiac Invite.

Piper Stenzel finished ninth individually with an 88, with Camryn Stecken placing 11th with an 89. Haiden Lavarier (17th, 95) and Vivienne Cronkrite (22nd, 98) added counting scores.

Dwight’s Shelby Long placed 27th with a 100, teammate Brooklin Trainor 31st with a 104, and Fieldcrest’s Abby Greenland finished 32nd and led her team with a 104.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 5, Streator 0: At the SHS Courts, the Pirates improved to 7-0 on the season in the win over the Bulldogs.

Ottawa had singles wins from Savannah Frederickson and Reese Purcell, as well as doubles victories from Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis, Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted, and Gracie Polancic/Caitlyn Trettenero.

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Indian Creek 0: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to a 25-15, 25-9 win over the Timberwolves.

Coal City 2, Serena 0: At Coal City, the Huskers dropped a 25-20, 25-23 decision to the Coalers.

Serena was led by Anna Hjerpe (nine kills, seven digs, three aces), Kendall Whiteaker (four kills), Rebekah Shugrue (11 assists, four digs) and Brynley Glade (three aces, three digs).

Earlville 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders earned a 25-19, 25-17 win over the Wildcats.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (14 points, six aces, six digs), Payton Actis (nine assists), Audrey Scherer (six kills), Kiley Franzese (three kills) and Addie Scherer (three kills, two blocks).

Sandwich 2, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Indians improved to 5-11 on the year with a 25-18, 13-25, 25-18 win over the Blue Streaks.

Sandwich received solid performances from Kayden Corneils (six points, five kills), Liza Goodbred (10 digs, five points), Shayla Green (13 digs), Alayla Harris (six kills, three blocks), Rylee Huml (eight points, 11 digs) and Khloe White (13 points, four kills, 16 assists, six digs).

Parkview Christian Academy 2, Leland 0: At Leland, the Panthers fell 25-21, 29-27 to the Falcons.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 6, Serena 1: At Serena, the Huskers fell to 5-4-3 overall and 2-1 in LTC play with the loss to the Timberwolves, which scored three unanswered goals in the second half.

Justin Delgado scored Serena’s lone goal on an assist from Payton Twait.

IMSA 4, Earlville 0: At Aurora, Red Raiders’ keeper Landen Tirevold made 10 saves in the LTC loss to the Titans.

Mendota 7, Somonauk/Leland/Newark 0: At Mendota, the host Trojans scored five time in the second half in the win over the Bobcats.

Richmond-Burton 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the Rockets.