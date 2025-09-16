Mendota seeks $600K grant for major Lake Mendota Park upgrades

(File photo) The Mendota City Council unanimously approved the commitment of local funds for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program during Monday’s meeting. (Kyle Russell)

Lake Mendota Park could see some improvements by next year with the help of a potential grant.

The Mendota City Council unanimously approved the commitment of local funds for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program during Monday’s meeting.

Mendota is applying for a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for improvements to Lake Mendota Park.

If received, the city would match the $600,000.

The grant would go toward funding two new soccer fields, the addition of a practice soccer field, a bank shot (a basketball court with varying heights and levels), sand volleyball, a ninja course and a new playground area with a sensory garden, Project Director Annie Short said.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Sept. 30, with a decision expected next spring.

Mayor David W. Boelk said the city had already been successful when it was awarded a $600,000 matching grant to renovate Strouss Park.

“We’re big believers in our parks,” he said. “I already think we have a great park system; we just don’t have the top equipment out there.”