Mendota seeks $600K grant for major Lake Mendota Park upgrades

Lake Mendota Park could see some improvements by next year with the help of a potential grant.
The Mendota City Council unanimously approved the commitment of local funds for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program during Monday’s meeting.
Mendota is applying for a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for improvements to Lake Mendota Park.
If received, the city would match the $600,000.
The grant would go toward funding two new soccer fields, the addition of a practice soccer field, a bank shot (a basketball court with varying heights and levels), sand volleyball, a ninja course and a new playground area with a sensory garden, Project Director Annie Short said.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Sept. 30, with a decision expected next spring.
Mayor David W. Boelk said the city had already been successful when it was awarded a $600,000 matching grant to renovate Strouss Park.
“We’re big believers in our parks,” he said. “I already think we have a great park system; we just don’t have the top equipment out there.”