Work underway on Kelly Street Bridge replacement in Streator

Crews work on the Kelly Street Bridge replacement project, seen from the north side of the bridge on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Bill Freskos)

Work is officially underway on the long-awaited replacement of the Kelly Street Bridge on the north side of Streator.

The bridge crosses a stream that feeds into the Vermilion River and closed in 2016 after the concrete under the steel supports on the south side wore away and could no longer hold the weight safely.

Crews are expected to remove the existing structure within the next two weeks, with the new bridge arriving as a precast structure to be installed soon after. Construction crews officially broke ground on Thursday, Sept. 11, with the expectation to finish up the project by mid-October.

The La Salle County Highway Department is leading the project and the contractor has 50 days to complete it.

The agreement to replace the bridge between Streator and La Salle County will see a total funding of $1 million, with the county contributing $800,000 and the city providing $280,000 from its motor fuel tax funds.

Residents living near the bridge have been informed and expressed relief that construction is finally underway, Mayor Tara Bedei said.