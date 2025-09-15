Three hurt in Saturday crash in Ottawa

A Saturday crash in Ottawa involving a sport-utility vehicle and two motorcycles sent three to the hospital, police said. Impairment may have been a factor.

In a Monday news release, Ottawa police said first-responders were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. Saturday to East Norris Drive and Post Street for a three-vehicle crash.

The three motorcycle riders were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa for treatment by Ottawa Fire Department medics. Two of the three occupants were later transferred to other facilities for advanced care.

“This is an active investigation being conducted by the Ottawa Police Department traffic crash reconstructionist,” police said. “Charges in this incident are pending toxicology and review by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The roads were reopened about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Police Department thanked the Illinois Department of Transportation and the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency for assisting with traffic control.