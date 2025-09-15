Shaw Local

Streator library offering pirate-themed events this week

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Public Library is offering a week of free events and activities from Monday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 20, including crafts, book clubs, STEM activities and pirate-themed activities.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 20: Pirate Scavenger Hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 20: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Newborns to age 5.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15: The Scribble Studio. Adults.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16: Beginners Painting Academy. Newborns to age 5.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16: Pirate Tales Storytime. Newborns to age 5.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Adults. “Bayou Book Thief” by Ellen Byron.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17: Game Time. Ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18: Mother Goose Club. Kids.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18: IVCC Scholarship Workshop. Everyone.

3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18: Plunder Day. Everyone.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19: Nerf War: Pirates vs. Ninjas. Kids.

1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20: DND & Friends. Kids and teens.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

