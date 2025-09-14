Connor Medina 60th, Sunny Weber 1st at First to the Finish: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys cross country

Connor Medina 60th in Peoria: At the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Ottawa freshman Connor Medina placed 60th in a field of 555 in the 2A event with a run of 16:03.8, the area’s only top-150 finish.

In the 1A boys event, Sandwich’s Alex Walsh (117th, 17:01.3) posted the area’s top finish.

Girls cross country

Sunny Weber wins at Detweiller: At the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the 1A girls event by nearly 10 full seconds with a time of 16 minutes, 18.7 seconds.

Other top-150 finishes from locals in the 421-runner 1A field included Seneca’s Lily Mueller (82nd, 20:19.9), Sandwich’s Kayla Kressin (101st, 20:47.9), Seneca’s Talia Jenkins (127th, 21:12.2), Sandwich’s Karlee Henkins (129th, 21:12.9) and Seneca’s Lila Coleman (144th, 21:27.0).

In Class 2A, Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick (157th, 21:23.0) scored the area’s best finish in a 459-runner field.

Boys soccer

Ottawa 4, Serena 1: At Serena, the host Huskers (5-3-3) fell to the visiting Pirates (7-3), Ottawa leading 3-0 by the intermission.

Payton Twait (Troy Seiberlich assist) provided Serena’s lone score.

Girls volleyball

Newark 3-2 at Bullet: At Williamsville’s Bullet Invitational, the Norsemen posted three wins and two losses for a seventh-place finish, including wins over Monticello, Macomb and Len-Winslow to go with losses to Rochester and Hart-Em.

Rylie Carlson (30 kills, 32 digs) earned all-tournament honors, with Zoey Carlson (24 kills, nine blocks), Heather Buhle (24 kills, 35 digs), Morgen Hergenhahn (58 digs) and Taylor Jeffers (51 assists, 20 digs, six aces) also pacing the attack.

Seneca wins Sandwich Invite: At the Sandwich Invitational, the Fighting Irish posted a perfect 5-0 record to claim the championship.

Host Sandwich finished 1-4, with leaders including Shayla Green (33 digs, eight aces), Liza Goodbred (22 digs, 15 kills, 14 aces), Alayla Harris (nine blocks), Rylee Huml (43 digs) and Khloe White (41 assists).