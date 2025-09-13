Ottawa American Legion donates $2K for grain bin rescue equipment

The Ottawa American Legion Post 33 donated $2,000 to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Division 25 to support the purchase of grain bin rescue equipment, according to a MABAS news release. (Photo provided by Brian Bressner)

The donation will enhance the safety and emergency response capabilities for agricultural workers and residents across the Illinois Valley.

According to the news release, grain bin rescues are highly specialized and time-sensitive emergencies that require specialized tools and training.

“Farm accidents, especially grain bin entrapments, can become life-threatening in just minutes,” MABAS 25 Division President and Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said in a news release. “This generous contribution from the American Legion Post 33 allows our firefighters and first responders to be better equipped to handle these emergencies and protect our community.”

Tom Przybyla, Post 33 Commander, said in a news release that MABAS 25 provides a critical safety net for our communities and the organization is proud to support their mission.

“Investing in life-saving equipment is one of the many ways Post 33 gives back to the people of Ottawa and surrounding communities, ” he said.