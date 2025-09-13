Ice cream season winds down at local favorites

This is the last week to get your ice cream favorites at a few small businesses. (Tiffany Blanchette)

This is the last week to get your ice cream favorites at a few small businesses across the Illinois Valley.

After celebrating 75 years on Sept. 6, Tastee-Freez in Spring Valley closed Sept. 10 for the season.

Saturday, Sept. 13, is the last day of the season for The Big Dipper, 1901 S. Bloomington St., Streator.

Johnny’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, 877 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, plans to remain open until Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 13.

