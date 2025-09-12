Shaw Local

Sensory friendly story time at Graves-Hume Public Library

Inclusive story time for children with developmental disabilities in Mendota

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota offers Sensory Friendly Story Time every third Monday at 4 p.m., designed for children and families facing developmental challenges. (Scott Anderson)

By Shaw Local News Network

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota offers Sensory Friendly Story Time every third Monday at 4 p.m., designed for children and families facing developmental challenges.

The program encourages movement, frequent breaks, and creativity in an inclusive environment.

The next session is Monday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at 1401 W. Main St., Mendota. The event is free and open to the public; no library card is required.

Register by calling 815-538-5142. More information is available on the library’s Facebook page or through its newsletter.

