iPhones for beginners at Graves-Hume Public Library

The iPhone in your pocket is more than just a phone. On Saturday, Sept. 20, Graves-Hume Public Library will host a free program to help users master basic iPhone functions. Attendees will learn to navigate useful tools, manage settings, and uncover hidden features.

The session starts at 1 p.m. at the library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota. Bring your iPhone and login information. No library card is needed, and the event is open to the public.

Register by calling 815-538-5142. For more details, visit the library’s Facebook page or pick up a newsletter in person.