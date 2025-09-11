St. Bede to honor doctors with 2025 alumni award

Dr. Michael J. Stuart was named a distinguished St. Bede Academy alumnus, the academy announced Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by God)

St. Bede Academy and its alumni association on Wednesday announced the recipients of the 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award: Dr. Michael J. Stuart and Dr. James Hudziak.

Stuart and Hudziak, both members of the Golden Bedan Class of 1975, have had successful careers in medicine while remaining stewards of their communities.

Stuart and Hudziak will be formally recognized during St. Bede’s annual Bruins Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 5, as part of the academy’s homecoming weekend festivities.

Dr. James Hudziak was named a distinguished St. Bede Academy alumnus, the academy announced Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Stuart recently retired as professor and vice chairman of orthopedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic, where he co-founded and co-directed the Division of Sports Medicine for 32 years.

He is internationally recognized for his expertise in complex knee surgery and sports safety, particularly in concussion research. Stuart has served as team physician for numerous national and international hockey teams, including the U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey teams, and currently serves as chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey.

Hudziak recently retired as professor of medicine, pediatrics and child psychiatry and director of the Vermont Center for Children, Youth and Families at the University of Vermont.

He is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in psychiatric genetics and developmental neuroimaging, with over 250 peer-reviewed publications. His work has focused on promoting brain health in youth and developing strategies to support at-risk children and families.