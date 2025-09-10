Streator golfers win on senior night: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys golf

Streator 155, Coal City 174: At The Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs celebrated senior night with an Illinois Central Eight Conference dual win over the Coalers to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Junior Brennen Stillwell fired a career best 1-under-par 35 to claim medalist honors. Senior Kolden Neumann shot a 37, junior Jackson Studnicki a 40, senior Keegan Angelico a 43, senior Brody Elias a 44 and junior Carter Compton a 45.

Ottawa 149, Sycamore 164: At Sycamore Golf Club, the Pirates, led by even-par 36s from Colt Bryson and Jacob Armstrong, topped the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference dual.

Bryer Harris posted a 38, while James Threadgill added a 39.

Somonauk 184, Marquette 192: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Bobcats – with Aiden Wold grabbing medalist honors with a 41 – topped the Crusaders.

Somonauk also received counting scores from Elijah Werner (43), Isaac Risch (44) and Preston Campbell (56).

Marquette was led by a 45 from Sawyer Ernat, a 46 from Braxton Nelle, a 50 from Connor Cooper and a 51 from Baron Hellman.

Sandwich 172, Johnsburg 188, Harvard 192: At Edgebrook Golf Course, the host Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Kai Kern earned medalist honors with a 39 for Sandwich, followed right behind by Nolan Oros with a 40. Finley Taxis (45) and Kaden Clevenger (48) added counting scores.

Henry-Senachwine 162, Dwight 173, Woodland 194: At Wolf Creek Golf Club, Brayden Matsko shot a 42 to lead the Warriors in the loss to the Mallards and Trojans.

Nolan Price had a 47, Noah Decker a 51 and Jaron Follmer a 54 for Woodland.

Boys soccer

Serena 2, Illinois Valley Central 2: At Chillicothe, for the second straight afternoon the Huskers played to a road tie, this time against the Grey Ghosts.

Payton Twait had a goal and assist Serena (4-1-3), while Finn Rosengren had a goal and Easton Bucz an assist.

Girls volleyball

Streator senior Aubrey Jacobs (Brian Hoxsey)

Streator 2, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in ICE action with a 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over the Blue Devils.

Streator was paced by Aubrey Jacobs (10 kills, four blocks, 12 assists), Sophie Snow (eight kills), Malea Zavada (four blocks), Alexa Barr (six kills) and Kinslee Sweeden (four kills, two blocks, two aces, 15 assists).

Serena 2, Plano 0: At Serena, the Huskers earned a 25-20, 25-20 win over the Reapers.

Serena (6-3-1) was led by Aubrey Duffy (14 digs), Kendall Whiteaker (nine kills), Rebekah Shugrue (20 assists, five digs), Anna Hjerpe (six digs, three kills) and Brynley Glade (three aces, two kills).

Newark 2, Aurora Christian 1: At Newark, the Norsemen moved to 9-1 with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 win over the Eagles.

Zoey Carlson and Rylie Carlson (11 digs) each provided 10 kills for Newark. Morgen Hergenhahn had 15 digs, Taylor Jeffers 14 assists and five digs, and Ella Bromeland 13 assists.

Somonauk 2, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Bobcats – led by 19 kills from Ady Werner – defeated the Red Raiders 25-27, 26-24, 25-14 in the Little Ten Conference match.

Somonauk (6-4, 2-0) also received solid matches from Abby Hohmann (10 kills), Aubrey Chiavario (17 points, seven aces), Brooke Bahrey (29 assists, seven points) and Bella Rolf (30 digs).

Earlville (2-6, 0-2) was led by Bailey Miller (15 points, two aces, six kills), Addie Scherer (five kills, two blocks), Audrey Scherer (five kills), Payton Actis (11 assists) and Liz Vazquez (13 digs).

El Paso-Gridley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At El Paso, the Falcons dropped a 25-10, 25-19 Heart of Illinois Conference decision to the Titans.

Girls golf

Kaneland 173, Ottawa 205: At Deer Park Country Club, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the Knights.

Mara McCullough shot a personal-best 46 to lead Ottawa. Lila Windy (50), Nella Borowski (51) and Addison Diss (58) added counting scores.

Tri-Valley 183, Seneca 210, Heyworth 213: At Highland Park Golf Course in Bloomington, the Fighting Irish topped the Hornets but fell to the Vikings in the triangular.

Piper Stenzel led Seneca with a 47, followed by counting scores from Camryn Stecken (50), Vivienne Cronkite (56) and Haiden Lavarier (57).

Fieldcrest places 3rd at Kool Klassic: At the Kool Klassic at Kaufman Park Golf Course in Eureka, the Knights scored a 223 to finish behind the champion and host Hornets (200) and runner-up Stanford Olympia (206).

Abby Greenland and Olivia Bernardi led Fieldcrest with 53s, while Madaline Theesfield added a 56.