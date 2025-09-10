Shaw Local

Reddick Mansion to host Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea on Sunday

Tea party to include etiquette lesson, quilting talk and hat parade

Explore the Reddick Mansion, one of the great museums and historic sites located across Starved Rock Country. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa is hosting a Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa is hosting a Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The tea will include a selection of teas, savory delights, and sweet treats. Tricia Kelly will appear first as “Teatotaling Tricia,” who will present a tongue-in-cheek lesson on Victorian Tea Etiquette, according to a mansion news release.

Following the tea, Mollie Perrot will present a program entitled “Quilting as an Art,” where she will display several of her own quilts, the news release said.

The afternoon will conclude with a hat parade, prizes and a closing toast.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme by wearing whimsical hats.

Reservations are available at www.reddickmansion.org, by calling 815-433-6100, or by emailing contact@reddickmansion.org. Tickets are $25.

The Reddick Mansion, located at 100 W. Lafayette St., is open for tours and offers rental space for special events.

