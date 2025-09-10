Reddick Mansion to host Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea on Sunday

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa is hosting a Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa is hosting a Mad Hatter’s Victorian Tea at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The tea will include a selection of teas, savory delights, and sweet treats. Tricia Kelly will appear first as “Teatotaling Tricia,” who will present a tongue-in-cheek lesson on Victorian Tea Etiquette, according to a mansion news release.

Following the tea, Mollie Perrot will present a program entitled “Quilting as an Art,” where she will display several of her own quilts, the news release said.

The afternoon will conclude with a hat parade, prizes and a closing toast.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme by wearing whimsical hats.

Reservations are available at www.reddickmansion.org, by calling 815-433-6100, or by emailing contact@reddickmansion.org. Tickets are $25.

The Reddick Mansion, located at 100 W. Lafayette St., is open for tours and offers rental space for special events.