Ottawa’s 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds and awareness for families battling dementia

Participants from Illinois Valley took part in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Jordan Block in Ottawa. The annual walk, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Jeff Hettrick’s late mother struggled with Alzheimer’s disease. So did his mother-in-law. His father-in-law did, too.

That’s why Hettrick needed little persuasion to come Saturday to the Jordan block of Ottawa, Hettrick’s city of residence, for the the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Hettrick joined an estimated 150 walkers seeking to raise funds for disease research as well as awareness for the millions of families grappling with dementia.

Participants from Illinois Valley participating in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Ottawa, had the opportunity to take part in the Promise Garden ceremony, holding colored flowers that reflect their role or connection to Alzheimer’s. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

“Every case is different,” Hettrick said. “My mom couldn’t remember anything after 1972. One time, she said, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve got two kids to raise.’ And I’m like, ‘Mom, I’m 60 years old.’

“We kind of had to learn how to communicate with her and it’s really hard because you know that somewhere deep inside, they want to communicate with you, but they just can’t seem to do that.”

Kayli Rizzo, senior manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, expressed hope that such testimonials would help the event meet a fundraising goal of $43,000. (The running total stood at $35,000 before the walk commenced Saturday.)

Rizzo said she and her family were touched by Alzheimer’s, as well. Growing up, she watched her grandmother care for her stricken mother and at a time when cognitive failings were dismissed as mere senility.

“Awareness is greater,” Rizzo said, acknowledging the success of educational campaigns and fundraisers. “We’re also understanding a lot more about what we can do now for the disease.”

She noted a recent study that focused on lifestyle intervention and protecting brain health. Rizzo said that research has shown that being physically active, socializing, doing mental exercises (crossword puzzles, for example), and healthy eating help increase cognition over time.

Bob Frig of Oglesby, whose late wife Ruth was afflicted, said awareness is great, but he wants scientists to pinpoint the root causes of Alzheimer’s instead of merely searching for a wonder drug to arrest and/or reverse the symptoms.

“I really don’t believe that much in the so-called treatments that they have – the money makers – and I still maintain that until they figure out what really causes Alzheimer’s,” Frig said.

Frig and Joanne Milby of La Salle participated Saturday not only to raise funds and awareness but to honor the memory of a longtime advocate who died in late August. Peg Gonet was a fellow member of the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group and a stalwart in the local fight against dementia.

“She was always there to help anybody who needs it,” Milby recalled. “I know she’d be happy to know that we’re here.”

It is a testament to how far-reaching dementia is that some supporters drove in from well outside the Illinois Valley.

“I have it on both sides of my family,” said Jen Belkov of Chicago. “My mom’s mom and my dad’s dad both had this disease. It’s a big fear on both sides of the family but we’ve made huge progress in research, treatment and risk reduction.

“Hopefully, this won’t be the nightmare for future generations as it was for our family.”