United Way of Eastern LaSalle County marks 87 years with community celebration Sept. 10

(File photo) A sizable crowd gathered at Washington Square Park in Ottawa for the 2024 United Way Day celebration. This year's event begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Washington Park. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

United Way of Eastern LaSalle County will celebrate 87 years of community support and partnership with United Way Day at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Washington Square Park in Ottawa.

The event kicks off the organization’s annual fundraising campaign to support local programs that provide hope, help, and opportunity to area residents.

Highlights of the celebration include recognizing individuals named “Difference Makers” for their volunteerism and leadership, honoring the top 10 corporate donors, and celebrating partner agencies that deliver essential services to children, families, and neighbors throughout the region.

“United Way Day is a celebration of the generosity and compassion that define our community,” said Sally Honiotes, executive director of United Way of Eastern LaSalle County. “It reminds us what we can accomplish when we come together for the good of our neighbors. Every gift, every volunteer hour, every act of kindness makes a difference.”

The event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to join in as United Way launches its campaign to continue supporting vital local programs.

For 87 years, United Way of Eastern LaSalle County has united donors and partners to create lasting change, focusing on early learning, family strengthening, health improvement, and providing hope to those in need.