The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator boys golf’s Brennen Stillwell

Capturing 54 of the 128 total votes cast, Streator boys golfer Brennen Stillwell is the 2025-26 school year’s first Times Athlete of the Week. Stillwell shot even par through 18 holes at Streator’s 2025 Bulldog Invitational, then won a one-hole playoff to claim individual medalist honors for the runner-up Bulldogs.

Stillwell won on an online ballot that also included runner-up Marley Highland (Flanagan-Cornell girls volleyball), Heather Buhle (Newark girls volleyball) and Alexio Fernandez (Ottawa boys soccer).

The Times Athlete of the Week ballot is posted at the start of the week on X (@jtpedelty) and Facebook (The Times Sports), with voting running until noon Wednesdays.

Streator's Brennen Stillwell, hits toward the third hole during the 2025 Streator Bulldog Invitational. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s Times Athlete of the Week:

Do you have any nicknames?

Stillwell: No.

You mentioned in Brian Hoxsey’s article on the Bulldog Invitational that it was your first competitive playoff. What was running through your mind as you approached the tee?

Stillwell: Just don’t go out of bounds and advance the ball.

The team is off to an excellent start to this season. What have been the keys to the Bulldogs’ success?

Stillwell: Most of our team are full-time golfers during the summer, getting out every day and playing.

What do you need to work on as a team to continue reaching your goals this season?

Stillwell: Keeping a positive attitude the whole round and practicing the little things so it makes everything else easier.

Which is your best club?

Stillwell: The best club for me is my putter.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up? When was the last time you watched it?

Stillwell: My favorite cartoon growing up was “Bob the Builder.” It’s been a good seven years since I’ve watched it.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Stillwell: Gavin Adcock at Red Rocks in Colorado.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and about how many times?

Stillwell: I’ve seen “The Sandlot” at least 20 times.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Stillwell: We are going to the Eastwood, and I’m getting BBQ wings and fries with a root beer to drink.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Stillwell: I played football instead of golf my freshman year.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Stillwell: I want to go into some kind of trade. If I don’t do that, then I’m hopefully golfing in college at any school that wants me.