Streator officials to discuss annexations, facade grants Tuesday night

Streator city officials review annexations, façade grants, and other agenda items during Tuesday night meetings at Streator City Hall. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Both the Streator City Council and Plan Commission will meet Tuesday night to consider multiple annexations, facade grants, and other items, starting at 6 p.m. at Streator City Hall.

Plan commission members will start by reviewing a $15,000 facade grant for StrikePoint Properties, LLC on Bloomington Street. Officials will also discuss a separate facade grant application from Ace Hardware in downtown that was pushed back during the last meeting.

The Committee of the Whole will meet later to consider annexation agreements for multiple properties in the Circle Drive Subdivision, including homes on Capri Street, Circle Drive, Impala Court, Imperial Drive, Manhattan Drive and Monterey Drive.

Additional items on the agenda include approving a mural and billboard license at 517 E. Main Street and a review of liquor licenses.

Residents may attend either meeting to speak during the public comment period regarding concerns for any of these items.