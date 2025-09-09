Shaw Local

Bureau Valley tops St. Bede in nonconference volleyball: BCR roundup for Monday, Sept. 8

By Kevin Hieronymus

Volleyball

Bureau Valley 2, St. Bede 0: The Storm topped their former Three Rivers Conference rival Bruins 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 at the Storm Cellar Monday night.

Brynley Doty filled the stat sheet for the Storm with 15 kills, eight digs, one assist, 10 points and three aces, while Libby Endress had five kills, nine digs and 10 assists.

Other leaders for BV were Emma Mussche with six digs, eight assists and six points, Mya Shipp with three kills, four digs and six points, Brooke Helms with 12 digs and six points, Emily Wright with 15 digs, Maddie Wetzell with eight kills and Esther Kalapp with six digs.

F/S football

Princeton 35, Rockridge 14: The Kittens improved to 2-0 with a win over the Rockets at Bryant Field on Monday.

