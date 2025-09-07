Newark volleyball runners-up, L-P Co-Op swimming champs at invites: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark 2nd at Manteno: At the Manteno Early Bird on Saturday, the Newark Norsemen scored a runner-up finish with a trio of pool-play victories over Grant Park, Manteno and Grace Christian before a championship match loss to Sherrard, 25-18, 25-22.

A pair of Newark underclassmen – Rylie Carlson (28 kills, 14 digs, three aces) and Zoey Carlson (20 kills, five blocks, five aces) – earned all-tournament honors. Taylor Jeffers (41 assists), Ella Bromeland (32 assists, 16 digs) and Morgen Hergenhahn (22 digs) also led the Norsemen.

Boys soccer

Sterling 3, Ottawa 1: At Sterling, the visiting Pirates (5-2) dropped a 3-1 decision to their old conference rivals.

Girls swimming

L-P Co-Op wins Sterling Invite: At Sterling, the La Salle-Peru Co-Op opened the season by winning the Sterling Invitational.

Cavalier junior Sam Nauman was named the Swimmer of the Meet after winning two individual events and swimming on a winning relay and runner-up relay.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.14 and took first in the 100 backstroke in 58.33. She swam with Anna Weitl, Lily Miller and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.59) and teamed with Anna Weitl, Jobst and Emily Lowery to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:59.4).

The Cavalier foursome of Clara Weitl, Addisyn Budnick, Miller and Dawsynn Kettman placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:11.19).

Also for L-P, Lillian Clayton was second in the 500 freestyle (6:03.42) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.98), Anna Weitl took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.77) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.27), Clara Weitl finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:31.27) and 500 freestyle (6:08.15) and Jobst was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.34) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:10.95).