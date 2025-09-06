Mendota native sworn in as La Salle firefighter

Tyler Preston was sworn in on Friday, Aug. 29, as a full-time firefighter and EMT for the La Salle Fire Department. (Photo provided by La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janiek)

Tyler Preston of Mendota, said he has always had a passion for helping others, originally centering his interest on becoming a teacher. But life had other plans.

“I had an accident happen to somebody,” he said. “I happened to be there and it kind of sparked my interest in the field.”

A few years shy of graduation, he shifted gears and obtained his EMT license. Preston, 22, was hired as a part-time EMT with the La Salle Fire Department about a year ago. On Friday, Aug. 29, he was sworn in as a full-time firefighter and EMT for the La Salle Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jerry Janick said Preston’s experience with the department aided in the hiring process, alongside passing all the written test, background, medical and physical exams with “flying colors.”

“We knew his work ethic, we knew him as a person and we knew he was very interested in continuing his career,” he said.

Preston will begin the eight-week firefighter academy on Monday and return on Oct. 31.

“I’m looking forward to learning all the skills that I don’t even know I need to know yet,” he said. “Learning everything. … I have a little experience on the medical side.”

Upon his return, Preston is anticipating cultivating trust within the community.

“I feel like I have a very big heart,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the smallest call for somebody or the biggest one. I’ve come ready and happy to help.”