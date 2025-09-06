Dr. Ahmed Eldib joins Morris Hospital Orthopedics in Ottawa

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ahmed Eldib started seeing patients at Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s Ottawa office in early August, bringing advanced hip and knee surgical expertise to the community.

Eldib is fellowship-trained in adult orthopedic reconstruction and specializes in hip and knee conditions. He offers advanced surgical expertise in anterior hip replacements and Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery for total hip, total knee, and partial knee replacements—cutting-edge procedures available at Morris Hospital.

A New York native, Eldib earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at SUNY and pursued an adult reconstruction fellowship at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, Illinois.

Since 2023, Dr. Eldib has been practicing at Morris Hospital. Eldib performs surgeries at Morris Hospital and Deerpath Ambulatory Surgery Center in Morris, including total knee replacement, total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, total hip and knee revisions, anterior hip replacement, and patient-specific total knee replacement. He also specializes in lower extremity orthopedic trauma care.

The Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Ottawa office also features orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Mir Ali and foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Kyle Pearson.

Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine serves patients through offices in Ottawa, Morris, Joliet, and Diamond-Coal City.

The practice includes orthopedic surgeons Dr. Raymond Meyer, Dr. Keith Rezin, Dr. Stephen Treacy, and Dr. Robert Williams.

For more information about Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, visit www.morrishospital.org/orthopedics. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ahmed Eldib, call 815-433-0850.