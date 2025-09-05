Shaw Local

Zearing Park playground project on track for fall 2025 completion

Accessible surfacing to be installed this week as final phase of construction begins

The new playground at Zearing Park is on track for completion in fall 2025, the Princeton Park District said in a news release.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The installation crew will be pouring the new, accessible surface over the next three to four days.

“This crucial step requires dry conditions and time to cure properly to ensure a safe and durable playing surface for everyone,” the news release said.

The playground equipment has already been installed.

The playground remains an active construction site. The public should stay out of the fenced-off area. The public will be notified and invited to a grand opening celebration once the playground is officially ready for use.

