Princeton aces Kewanee in Three Rivers East volleyball: BCR roundup for Thursday, Sept. 4

Camryn Driscoll and the Princeton Tigresses swept Kewanee in Thursday's Three Rivers East match at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

Volleyball

At Princeton: The Tigresses swept Kewanee 25-20, 25-14 in a Three Rvers East match Thursday at Prouty Gym. Caroline Keutzer smacked 10 kills with Kathy Maciczak serving up 12 points and two aces, Keely Lawson had nine digs and six points, Keighley Davis had eight points and five kills and Makayla Hecht had 22 assists.

Boys golf

At Princeton: Jackson Mason ran away with medalist honors at 34 to lead Princeton (171) to a Three Rivers victory over Kewanee (190) at Chapel Hills Golf Course.

Also scoring for the Tigers were Stihl Brokaw (42), Noah Morton (44) and Beckett Funderberg (51), with Andrew Boughton adding a 53 and Cayden Benavidez a 55.

Princeton also won the JV meet 194-230 behind Eli Coomer (44) and Brody Ross (45).

Cross country

At St. Bede: The Bruins placed four runners in the top 11 – Chris Gedraitis (sixth, 17:55.39), Adrian Hermosilo, (ninth, 18:50.42), Domink Avila (10th, 19:01.83) and Bryce Keckler (11th, 19:04.74) – to beat three boys teams Thursday at the Academy.

St. Bede scored 33 points to beat HBR (44), Henry (73) and Marquette (88).

In the girls’ meet, St. Bede’s Jenna Finely was second in 21:22.83, Yesenia Avila was ninth in 24:57.89 and Lin Lin was 18th in 30:55.99.