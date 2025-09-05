Ottawa boys golf 2nd at IVC Invite : The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa places 2nd at IVC Invite: At Arrowhead Country Club in Edelstein, the Pirates shot a 313 as a team to finish only behind Dunlap at the Illinois Valley Central Invitational.

Bryer Harris carded an even par 72 to place second individually, while Jacob Armstrong shot a 76 to take fifth. James Threadgill (80) and Colt Bryson posted counting scores.

Morris 168, Seneca 173, Coal City 182: At Nettle Creek Golf Course, the Fighting Irish (4-4) finished second in the triangular.

Cooper Thorson led Seneca with a 38, followed by Raiden Terry (42), Ethan Hasselbring (46) and Cody Malak (47).

Serena 166, Earlville 174: At Earlville Country Club, the Huskers were led to the victory over the Red Raiders by 41s from Payton Twait, Jaysin Johnsen and Cash Raikes.

Hendrix Johnson’s 43 rounded out the counting scores for Serena.

Volleyball

Serena 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Serena, the Huskers bounce back for a 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 Little Ten Conference win over the Royals.

Serena was led by Kendall Whiteaker (10 kills, two aces), Rebekah Shugrue (32 assists, six digs), Anna Hjerpe (20 digs, 12 kills, three aces), Trinity Weber (14 digs, two aces), Aubrey Duffy (11 digs, two aces), Alexa McNally (eight kills) and Maddie Young (six kills).

Newark 2, India Creek 0: At Newark, the Norsemen opened the LTC season with a dominant 25-4, 25-4 win over the Timberwolves.

Newark (4-0, 1-0) received solid contributions from Rylie Carlson (four kills), Zoey Carlson (four kills), Ella Bromeland (four kills, nine assists), Taylor Jeffers (six assists) and Myah Wolf (three kills).

Somonauk 2, Leland 1: At Leland, the Bobcats (5-3, 1-1) earned a 17-25, 25-12, 25-11 LTC win over the Panthers.

Somonauk was led by Shaynee King (four kills, 16 digs), Aubrey Chiavario (three kills), Brooke Bahrey (14 points), Abby Hohmann (eight points) and Ady Werner (24 digs)

Earlville 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the Red Raiders improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-14, 25-18 LTC opening win over the Little Giants.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (five kills, seven digs), Addie Scherer (three kills), Audrey Scherer (six assists) and Payton Actis (12 service points, four aces).

Roanoke-Benson 2, Woodland 1: At Woodland School, the Warriors dropped a 21-25, 25-18, 14-25 TCC decision to the Rockets.

Boys cross country

Newark’s Teagan Britz 3rd at GK: At Genoa-Kingston Open, Norsemen freshman Teagan Britz finished third in a time of 19:01 at the six-team meet.

Junior Austin Reibel also ran well for Newark, placing sixth in a time of 19:16.