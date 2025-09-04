Mendota to host Family Safe Night Out on Sept. 19

The City of Mendota and Live Well Mendota will host Family Safe Night Out on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The evening runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a special sensory hour offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for those who may benefit from a quieter environment.

Family Safe Night Out is designed to promote community connection, safety awareness and family fun. Youth who participate in event activities can earn a free meal deal valued at $5, which includes a hot dog or hamburger, chips and water.

Event highlights include:

Fire trucks and police vehicles

Safety demonstrations

Bounce houses

Face painting

Table and yard games

Kickball games at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. (sign-up 15 minutes prior)

Giveaways (while supplies last):

Free frisbees for the first 100 youth (age 16 and under)

Child ID safety kits for the first 200 youth (age 16 and under)

Adults can also explore the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer, an educational exhibit that helps parents identify signs of youth drug use.

“Family Safe Night Out is about bringing the community together, strengthening connections, and highlighting community partners and resources,” Annie Short, Project Director, said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together.”

For more information, contact Maria at 815-539-7459 or marteaga@mendotacity.com.