Mendota asks seniors for input on future needs

The City of Mendota is inviting senior residents to help shape the future of local housing, transportation and services by attending a community input session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr.

Two sessions will be held for convenience: one from 9 to 10 a.m., and another from 6 to 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided at both.

“These conversations are essential to shaping Mendota’s future,” Annie Short, project director, said. “By hearing directly from our seniors, we can make informed decisions about planning, investments, and resources to support quality of life in our community.”

Feedback gathered will help guide long-term strategies and may be shared with potential investors interested in supporting Mendota’s senior population.

For more information, contact Annie Short at 815-539-7459.