Marseilles votes to keep 1% grocery tax after statewide tax ends in 2026

During their meeting on Wednesday night, Marseilles City Council voted to keep the city's existing share of a 1% grocery tax after the state repealed its portion next year. (Derek Barichello)

Marseilles shoppers will continue paying a 1% sales tax on most grocery items beginning next year, after Marseilles City Council voted on Wednesday night to keep the city’s existing share of the tax after the state repeals its portion.

The move is in response to Illinois eliminating its 1% statewide grocery tax, a change passed in the state’s 2025 budget. When the state tax ends, municipalities are allowed – but not required – to enact their own replacement tax to avoid losing revenue.

For larger cities, like Chicago, keeping the tax will prevent tens of millions in lost revenue. For Marseilles, officials said the ordinance ensures stability without cutting services.

“We’re going to lose that revenue as a tax base coming in,” Commissioner Bobby Kaminski said during the meeting. “If I’m going to lose 1%, I need to gain 1% somewhere. I think that’s a fair trade-off in my eyes, and it helps us out so there’s no miscommunication on that money going away.”,

Cities must adopt ordinances and file them with the Illinois Department of Revenue by October for collection to begin in January.

Many municipalities across Illinois have already approved similar taxes to preserve their local budgets.

Council members also compared Marseilles’ new rate with surrounding communities. Ottawa and Princeton are at 8%, while La Salle, Peru, Mendota and Oglesby are at 7.5%. Seneca remains at 6.5%.

The ordinance passed on a 4–1 vote, with Commissioner Scheib casting the lone no vote.