Free Bobby Jo Valentine concert coming to Ottawa

Open Table United Church of Christ, in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, will host a free concert featuring folk/pop musician Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa. (Photo provided by Open Table United Church of Christ)

Open Table United Church of Christ, in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, will host a free concert featuring folk/pop musician Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa.

Valentine is an award-winning Christian singer-songwriter known for his hopeful, spiritual, and introspective music. He has delivered a TEDx Talk and promotes the healing power of love through everyday actions.

Light refreshments will be served following the performance.