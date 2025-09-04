Shaw Local

Free Bobby Jo Valentine concert coming to Ottawa

Award-winning folk/pop artist to perform Sept. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church

Open Table United Church of Christ, in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, will host a free concert featuring folk/pop musician Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa.

Open Table United Church of Christ, in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, will host a free concert featuring folk/pop musician Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa. (Photo provided by Open Table United Church of Christ)

Valentine is an award-winning Christian singer-songwriter known for his hopeful, spiritual, and introspective music. He has delivered a TEDx Talk and promotes the healing power of love through everyday actions.

Light refreshments will be served following the performance.

