Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday in Ottawa

Participants leave the Jordan Block and head to Washington Park in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. (Maribeth Wilson)

Illinois Valley residents are invited to take part in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Jordan Block in downtown Ottawa.

The annual walk, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants can join as individuals or teams, with fundraising efforts continuing through the event.

Walkers will have the opportunity to take part in the Promise Garden ceremony, holding colored flowers that reflect their role or connection to Alzheimer’s.

“Now is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter Kayli Lavelle said. “There are treatments that can change the trajectory of the disease. We invite everyone in our community to walk with us and raise critical funds.”

More than 260,000 people in Illinois are living with Alzheimer’s, supported by more than 314,000 caregivers, according to the association.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and registration is still open on their website.