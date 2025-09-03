Isaac Diaz scores 4 goals in Mendota win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Riverdale 0: At Port Byron, Isaac Diaz scored four times and Johan Cortez added a pair as the Trojans cruised past the Rams in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

Ramiro Palacios, Cesar Casas and Aaden Castle also scored for Mendota (5-1, 1-0).

Serena 1, Princeton 0: At Serena, the Huskers goal in the first half was good enough to hold off the Tigers (1-7) in a nonconference match.

BOYS GOLF

Henry Senachwine 166, Streator-Woodland 205: At Pontiac, Jacob Miller earned medalist honors with a 39 as the Mallards won their matchup. Carson Rowe (40), Landon Harbison (43) and Daniel Hill (44) rounded out the top four for Henry.

Erie-Prophetstown 168, Mendota 169: At Prophetstown, Brody Hart, Jonas Fitzgerald and Tayven Orozco each carded a 42 as the Trojans came up just short in a Three Rivers Conference match. Grady Jones added a 43.

Princeton 181, Aledo-Mercer County 196, Sherrard 212: At Princeton, Jackson Mason carded a 1-under 35 to lead the Tigers in the TRC match. Noah Morton had a 47 and Andrew Boughton added a 48 for Princeton.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 219, Marquette 241: At Spring Valley, Aliyanna Arteaga shot a 50 to earn medalist honors to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory.

Anna Cyrocki (54), Breanna Martinez (57) and Mae Hagenbuch (58) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Bloomington 0: At Bloomington, the Cavaliers improved to 6-1 with a 25-14, 25-21 win over the Raiders in a nonconference match.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Stark County 0: At Toulon, Harper Schrock had seven kills to lead the Mallards to a 25-10, 25-23 nonconference win.

Brooklynn Thompson and Rachel Eckert had four kills each for Henry (4-0).

Princeton 2, Newman Central Catholic 0: At Princeton, Keighley Davis had seven kills to lead the Tigresses to a TRC win over the Comets 25-19, 25-14.

Makayla Hecht had 19 assists for Princeton (4-3, 1-0).

St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: At Peru, the Bruins won 25-18, 25-15 in a nonconference match.

Liz Vazquez had 12 digs and Bailey Miller five kills for Earlville (2-1).

Fieldcrest 2, Putnam County 1: At Minonk, the Knights pulled out a 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 victory in a nonconference match.

Pru Mangan had 27 digs, 10 kills, two aces and a block for Fieldcrest (2-1-2), while Macy Gochanour contributed 18 assists.

Myah Richardson had 15 digs, 11 kills, 10 assists, eight points, three aces and four blocks for PC (4-3), while Britney Trinidad had 14 digs, 12 assists, seven points, one ace and two kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mendota 5, Kewanee 0: At Mendota, the Trojans swept the Boilermakers.