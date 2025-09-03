Shaw Local

Exploring La Salle County history series returns Monday

IVCC to offer eight-session course on local life, war, industry and culture

The ‘Power On’ sculpture at Illinois Valley Community College's Oglesby campus.

By Shaw Local News Network

Learn how Illinois Valley residents fought, worked, played and farmed the land during a series of presentations offered through Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center.

The 2025 edition of Exploring La Salle County History is an eight-session journey offered in person and online from Sept. 8 through Nov. 3. Sessions explore topics ranging from the Civil War, early pioneers and indigenous communities, industry, agriculture, and early leisure pursuits.

Programs are scheduled at IVCC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in Room CTC-124. Participants can attend all eight sessions in-person or via Zoom or select to attend individual sessions.

Tuition for the full program is $119; individual sessions are $19 each. Advance registration is required. Call 815-224-0427 or enroll online at ivcc.edu/enroll.

The sessions are as follows:

Sept. 8: Early La Salle County history

Sept. 15: Early pioneers of La Salle County

Sept. 22: Beginning of the Civil War

Sept. 29: End of the Civil War

Oct. 6: Early industrial giants

Oct. 13: No class

Oct. 20: Sand, glass, bricks & tiles & Westclox

Oct. 27: Breaking the prairie – agriculture in La Salle County

Nov. 3: Pastimes, entertainment & leisure - Before the internet in La Salle County

Participating organizations include: Hegeler Carus Foundation, La Salle County Genealogy Guild, La Salle County Historical Society, Mendota Museum & Historical Society, Ottawa Scouting Heritage and Historical Museum, Reddick Mansion Association, Seneca Historical Guild & Museum, Streatorland Museum and Westclox Museum.

