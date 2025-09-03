Exploring La Salle County history series returns Monday

Learn how Illinois Valley residents fought, worked, played and farmed the land during a series of presentations offered through Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center.

The 2025 edition of Exploring La Salle County History is an eight-session journey offered in person and online from Sept. 8 through Nov. 3. Sessions explore topics ranging from the Civil War, early pioneers and indigenous communities, industry, agriculture, and early leisure pursuits.

Programs are scheduled at IVCC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in Room CTC-124. Participants can attend all eight sessions in-person or via Zoom or select to attend individual sessions.

Tuition for the full program is $119; individual sessions are $19 each. Advance registration is required. Call 815-224-0427 or enroll online at ivcc.edu/enroll.

The sessions are as follows:

Sept. 8: Early La Salle County history

Sept. 15: Early pioneers of La Salle County

Sept. 22: Beginning of the Civil War

Sept. 29: End of the Civil War

Oct. 6: Early industrial giants

Oct. 13: No class

Oct. 20: Sand, glass, bricks & tiles & Westclox

Oct. 27: Breaking the prairie – agriculture in La Salle County

Nov. 3: Pastimes, entertainment & leisure - Before the internet in La Salle County

Participating organizations include: Hegeler Carus Foundation, La Salle County Genealogy Guild, La Salle County Historical Society, Mendota Museum & Historical Society, Ottawa Scouting Heritage and Historical Museum, Reddick Mansion Association, Seneca Historical Guild & Museum, Streatorland Museum and Westclox Museum.