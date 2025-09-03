BCR scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball
Morrison def. Bureau Valley 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Freshman: Morrison 24-26, 12-25
JV: Bureau Valley 25-11, 24-26, 15-13
Princeton def. Morrison 25-19, 25-14
F/S: PHS 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Freshman: 25-14, 25-11
Henry def. Stark County 25-10, 25-23
Erie-Prophetstown def. Kewanee 13-25, 25-19, 25-23
Hall def. Mendota 25-20, 25-20
St. Bede def. Earlville 25-18, 25-15
Fieldcrest def. Putnam County 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
La Salle-Peru def. Bloomington 25-14, 25-21
Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-17
Woodland def Serena 14-25, 26-24, 25-22
Boys golf
Princeton 181, Aledo-Mercer County 196, Sherrard 212
Girls golf
St. Bede 219, Marquette 241
Football
F/S: Princeton 29, Newman 18