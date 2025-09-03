Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

BCR scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 3

BCR Scoreboard header

BCR Scoreboard header

By Kevin Hieronymus

Volleyball

Morrison def. Bureau Valley 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Freshman: Morrison 24-26, 12-25

JV: Bureau Valley 25-11, 24-26, 15-13

Princeton def. Morrison 25-19, 25-14

F/S: PHS 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Freshman: 25-14, 25-11

Henry def. Stark County 25-10, 25-23

Erie-Prophetstown def. Kewanee 13-25, 25-19, 25-23

Hall def. Mendota 25-20, 25-20

St. Bede def. Earlville 25-18, 25-15

Fieldcrest def. Putnam County 20-25, 25-21, 25-20

La Salle-Peru def. Bloomington 25-14, 25-21

Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-17

Woodland def Serena 14-25, 26-24, 25-22

Boys golf

Princeton 181, Aledo-Mercer County 196, Sherrard 212

Girls golf

St. Bede 219, Marquette 241

Football

F/S: Princeton 29, Newman 18

BCRBCR Sports
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL