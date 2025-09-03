Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Amia Boutique in La Salle gets new owner

Jenny Peters takes over after founder Christine Pellegrini steps back

Amia Boutique employee Gianna Baracani of Spring Valley (left) rings up customer Amber Grenda of Ottawa, who was shopping with her son Atticus.  Grenda said she buys most of her clothes at either the Amia Boutique location in La Salle and Spring Valley. She’s not the only one shopping in local stores. Illinois Valley sales tax reimbursements are eclipsing pre-recession heights.

Amia Boutique in La Salle is under new ownership. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Amia Boutique in La Salle is under new ownership.

“After 11 wonderful years with Christine Pellegrini, we are excited to welcome Jenny Peters as the new owner,” read the announcement on the business’s social media account.

“Jenny is eager to continue bringing you the trendy fashion and affordable prices you love,” the post said.

Pellegrini announced the closing of business at 633 First St. in May when she disclosed that she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. She said she was hoping a new owner would continue the boutique.

An opening date has not been set.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

La Salle County BusinessBusinessNewsTribuneEyes on EnterpriseIllinois Valley Front Headlines