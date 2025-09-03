Amia Boutique in La Salle gets new owner

Amia Boutique in La Salle is under new ownership. (Shaw Local News Network)

Amia Boutique in La Salle is under new ownership.

“After 11 wonderful years with Christine Pellegrini, we are excited to welcome Jenny Peters as the new owner,” read the announcement on the business’s social media account.

“Jenny is eager to continue bringing you the trendy fashion and affordable prices you love,” the post said.

Pellegrini announced the closing of business at 633 First St. in May when she disclosed that she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. She said she was hoping a new owner would continue the boutique.

An opening date has not been set.

