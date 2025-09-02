La Salle County real estate taxes due Sept. 9

The second installment of La Salle County real estate taxes is due Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to a press release from La Salle County Treasurer James L. Spelich. (Derek Barichello)

The second installment of La Salle County real estate taxes is due Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to a press release from La Salle County Treasurer James L. Spelich.

Payments can be made online at www.lasallecountytreasurer.com, by phone at 815-393-2688, or by check. Options include credit card, e-check, or automatic withdrawal. Additional fees may apply.

Checks may also be submitted by mail, through the 24-hour drop box on East Etna Road, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office. More information is available on the back of the tax bill.