La Salle County real estate taxes due Sept. 9

Property owners have multiple ways to pay

There is a payment box for La Salle County property taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

The second installment of La Salle County real estate taxes is due Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to a press release from La Salle County Treasurer James L. Spelich. (Derek Barichello)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The second installment of La Salle County real estate taxes is due Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to a press release from La Salle County Treasurer James L. Spelich.

Payments can be made online at www.lasallecountytreasurer.com, by phone at 815-393-2688, or by check. Options include credit card, e-check, or automatic withdrawal. Additional fees may apply.

Checks may also be submitted by mail, through the 24-hour drop box on East Etna Road, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office. More information is available on the back of the tax bill.

