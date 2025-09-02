DAR honors Princeton’s first mayor

The Princeton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a commemorative plaque at the historic home of Princeton’s first mayor, Justus Stevensand his daughter, chapter founder Darlene Stevens Reeve.

The home on Park Avenue West is the home of Todd and Vicki Dennis, according to a DAR news release.

Sue Stutzke, “America 250!” chair, worked with the Dennis family to design the plaque. The chapter dedicated the plaque at their June meeting.

Princeton’s Mayor Ray Mabry delivered heartfelt remarks at the unveiling of the plaque, the news release said.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, the chapter has chosen a project for the last two years in anticipation of “America 250!” on July 4th, 2026.

The chapter’s 2025 project honoring the more than 400 Bureau County women who have been chapter members will be returning to the Bureau County History Center in July of 2026.