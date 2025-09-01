Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle upgrades driveway with donated gravel

The Hegeler Carus Mansion has upgraded the Mansion’s driveway thanks to a donation of gravel provided by Tri Con Materials, according to a Hegeler Carus news release. (Photo provided by EJ Rodriquez)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion has upgraded the its driveway thanks to a donation of gravel provided by Tri Con Materials, according to a Hegeler Carus news release.

TJS Excavating completed excavating, burying gutters, regrading the driveway, and installing the new gravel, the release said.

“This project was only possible through the generous donation from Tri Con Materials,” Laura Walker said in a news release.

“This may not seem like a glamorous project, but it positively impacts not only the visual aspect of the Mansion, but it is also a functional element of the property that is utilized on a daily basis,” she said.

Check out the new driveway as well as the many new upgrades at the Mansion by booking your tour online at hegelercarus.org.