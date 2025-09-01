Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle upgrades driveway with donated gravel

Tri Con Materials donation enhances historic property’s appearance and function

Historic Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is partnering with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to help ensure its long-term sustainability.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion has upgraded the Mansion’s driveway thanks to a donation of gravel provided by Tri Con Materials, according to a Hegeler Carus news release. (Photo provided by EJ Rodriquez)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The Hegeler Carus Mansion has upgraded the its driveway thanks to a donation of gravel provided by Tri Con Materials, according to a Hegeler Carus news release.

TJS Excavating completed excavating, burying gutters, regrading the driveway, and installing the new gravel, the release said.

“This project was only possible through the generous donation from Tri Con Materials,” Laura Walker said in a news release.

“This may not seem like a glamorous project, but it positively impacts not only the visual aspect of the Mansion, but it is also a functional element of the property that is utilized on a daily basis,” she said.

Check out the new driveway as well as the many new upgrades at the Mansion by booking your tour online at hegelercarus.org.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.