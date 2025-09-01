Authorities search for missing driver following crash near Mendota

A K-9 sniffs a vehicle involved in rollover acciden Sunday, Aug 31, 2025, at intersection of Route 251 and 46th road in Mendota. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a two-vehicle crash outside of Mendota, where three people were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the other driver fled the scene.

Three occupants of one of the vehicles were transported to hospital after it overturned, but the driver of the second vehicle was not located.

Firefighters and police searched the area using a thermal drone and a K-9 unit from the Princeton Police Department, but were unable to find the missing driver.

Rutishauser said the three transported patients were considered “green,” or low priority, and likely were treated and released.

Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said the call came in at 12:45 a.m. Crews remained on-scene until about 4 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Sublette, Paw Paw, Compton, La Salle and Troy Grove.

The crash remains under investigation.