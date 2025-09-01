Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Authorities search for missing driver following crash near Mendota

Three victims transported with minor injuries from one car, other missing driver not found

K-9 sniffs vehicle involved in rollover accident on Sunday, Aug 31, 2025 at intersection of Route 251 and 46th road in Mendota.

A K-9 sniffs a vehicle involved in rollover acciden Sunday, Aug 31, 2025, at intersection of Route 251 and 46th road in Mendota. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By Bill Freskos

Emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a two-vehicle crash outside of Mendota, where three people were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the other driver fled the scene.

Three occupants of one of the vehicles were transported to hospital after it overturned, but the driver of the second vehicle was not located.

Firefighters and police searched the area using a thermal drone and a K-9 unit from the Princeton Police Department, but were unable to find the missing driver.

Rutishauser said the three transported patients were considered “green,” or low priority, and likely were treated and released.

Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said the call came in at 12:45 a.m. Crews remained on-scene until about 4 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Sublette, Paw Paw, Compton, La Salle and Troy Grove.

The crash remains under investigation.

Operator views screen streamed by drone in search of missing individual from rollover accident on Sunday, Aug 31, 2025 at intersection of Route 251 and 46th road in Mendota.

A drone operator views video streamed in search of missing individual from rollover accident on Sunday, Aug 31, 2025, at intersection of Route 251 and 46th road in Mendota. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

MendotaLa Salle CountyNewsTribune

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.