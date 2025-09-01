AARP driver safety course to be held Sept. 8 at IVCC

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program at Illinois Valley Community College. The program is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Truck Drivers Training Center at IVCC, 815 N. Orlando Smith Rd., Oglesby. Call 815-224-0427 to register.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 years or older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving, and learning about the changes aging residents need to accept.

At completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount. Course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members for materials and payable to AARP. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.