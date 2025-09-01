18 new Master Naturalists join local conservation effort

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam County Master Naturalists welcomed 18 new volunteers to their ranks on Aug. 1 at Nells Woodland. (Photo provided by Emily Hansen.)

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Master Naturalists welcomed 18 new volunteers to their ranks on August 1, according to an Illinois Extension news release.

The Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program is designed for adults who want to have a positive impact on their community by serving as environmental stewards and naturalists.

Helen Mlynarski, Ellen Evancheck, Pete Johnston, Coleen Piggott, Jillian Pender, Hannah Safiran, Cheryl Heitz, Patricia Meagher, Faye Barakat, David Dahlbach, Caitlin Smith, Hope Wollerman, Christine Bennett-Weber, Joe Weber, Vince Brolley, Tess Heidenreich, Tad Danko and Belinda Brown completed seven weeks of training covering a wide range of topics, including local ecosystems, botany, ornithology, habitat restoration, water quality and environmental education techniques.

According to the release, the program combines expert-led instruction with hands-on field experiences, preparing volunteers to engage in meaningful conservation projects and share their knowledge with the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome this passionate group of new Master Naturalists,” Emily Hansen, Illinois Extension Agriculture Educator, said in a statement. “Their commitment to learning and serving our local environment is inspiring. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our natural areas and in educating the public about the importance of conservation.”

Master Naturalist volunteers dedicate their time to a variety of activities, such as restoring natural habitats, participating in citizen science projects, assisting with research projects, leading educational programs and maintaining local natural areas, the news release said.

Now that they have completed their training, the new volunteers will work toward completing 60 hours of service over the next two years with partner sites such as Starved Rock State Park, Dayton Bluffs Preserve, Amboy Marsh and Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.

To learn more about the Master Naturalist program or if you’re interested in signing up for the next training, visit go.illinois.edu/BLMPMN.