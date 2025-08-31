Story Time with Queen Litzy Celis at Mendota Library

The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council’s 2025 Queen Queen Litzy Celis will host a special story time event at p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 at the Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council’s 2025 Queen Queen Litzy Celis will host a special story time event at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, at the Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota.

Children and families are invited to enjoy stories, interactive play and cookies during the free community gathering.

The event is open to the public and no library card is required. Registration is encouraged by calling 815-538-5142.

For more details, visit the library’s Facebook page or pick up a newsletter in person