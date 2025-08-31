Serena boys soccer goes 1-1-1 in own tournament: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys soccer

Serena goes 1-1-1 in own tournament: At Serena, the host Huskers defeated Indian Creek 2-1, played to a scoreless tie against Hinckley-Big Rock, then fell to champion Ottawa 1-0 in Saturday’s invitational.

In the win over the Timberwolves, Damien Gonzalez scored both goals for Serena (2-2-1), with assists coming from Justin Delgado and Finn Rosengren.

Volleyball

Streator places 3rd at Ottawa: At Kingman Gym, the Bulldogs defeated Bryon (25-19, 25-20) and Indian Creek (25-12, 25-13) while falling to Lexington (25-14, 25-14) in pool play at the Ottawa Invitational, before topping the host Pirates (25-17, 25-13) in the third-place match.

Golf

Seneca 1st, Fieldcrest 6th, Marquette 8th at PC Scramble: At Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb, the Fighting Irish captured the title of the 5-man scramble tournament after carding a 56.

Fieldcrest scored a 63 and the Crusaders’ Braxton Nelle, Carter Gray, Sawyer Ernat, Griffin Dobberstein and Lillian Pollnow shot a 70.