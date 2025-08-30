Shaw Local

Princeton’s Reese Reviglio, Illyana Jones place second at Ryder cup: BCR Saturday roundup

Princeton Tigers logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: Princeton’s duo of Reese Reviglio and Illyana Jones placed second in Saturday’s Princeton Invitational Lady Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Tigresses placed sixth of six teams, including scores from Jadeyn Klingenberg and Taylor Compton (108) and Anika Hansen and Kinsley Lott (113).

LaSalle-Peru tied for third with Dixon at 186 with Erie-Prophetstown (177) taking first and Sterling (179) was second.

Sophia Chiu and Mary Craven led L-P at 87 with Quinn Mertes and Lily Morscheiser adding a 99 and Maggie Baumgartner and Claire Slusarek a 106.

Friday’s results

CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore placed 16th in 21:58 in Friday’s IVC Invitational at Chillicothe. Also for the Storm, Summer Hamilton (24:20.22) placed 24th and Ella Wilt (24:12.2) 25th.

In the boys race, Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore was 21st in 18:04.75, while Adrian Gallardo (18:07.06) was 23rd and Alex Attig (18:41) was 28th.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL