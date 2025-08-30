Minnesota tragedy spurs response from Illinois Valley Catholic schools

Catholic school officials in the Illinois Valley reacted with horror after more than a dozen more students were injured in gunfire in Minneapolis. But all hastened to assure local parents. (Scott Anderson)

Police were present Wednesday for the school Mass at Holy Family Church in Oglesby. The Academy of St. Carlo Acutis still was learning about what happened in Minnesota and worked to avoid a copycat scenario.

Everyone went home safe that day, but one thing didn’t happen. The Very Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor in Oglesby, said teachers did not pull aside the elementary school students to discuss what happened at the Minneapolis school where two children were killed.

“We’re leaving it to the parents to do that,” Carlson said. “Such matters are best left to mom and dad and, in any case, there’s no explaining it.”

Catholic school officials in the Illinois Valley reacted with horror after more than a dozen students were injured by gunfire in Minneapolis. But all hastened to assure local parents.

Carlson said administrators at the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis had recently undergone additional safety training and, coincidentally, students this past week were put through a security drill. Everyone was ready – as they’re ever ready for unprovoked violence.

Other Catholic schools issued statements saying that they were aware of the situation and, without disclosing specific measures, assured families that appropriate measures were being taken.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and monks is at the forefront of all we do on a daily basis,” said Eve Postula, superintendent of St. Bede Academy. “We can never become complacent or numb to the importance of this endeavor, and we take the responsibility for it seriously.”

The Rev. Dominic Garramone, chaplain of the high school, led the St. Bede community in morning prayer for the sake of those who mourn the death of a loved one and asked that Christians come together to comfort all families who were affected in any way.

“He guided our students to ask God to help us remember that we do not live in a world ruled by dark and sinister powers, but one that is ruled by his grace and mercy,” St. Bede said in a statement.

Marquette Academy in Ottawa likewise released a statement that “the safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority.”

“We have proactively implemented safety measures to provide a secure learning environment,” according to the statement. “Each of our schools in the Diocese of Peoria works closely with local law enforcement. Every year, our students and staff participate in active shooter drills, ensuring that everyone is prepared should an emergency ever arise. In addition, law enforcement officials regularly review our safety plans.

“We remain vigilant and proactive in creating a safe and caring environment where our students can learn, grow in faith and thrive. We ask our families and community to join us in prayer for the victims of violence and to work together in fostering a culture of peace and respect rooted in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”