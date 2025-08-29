US Senate candidates to speak at Democrats’ Candidate Forum

Candidates in the Illinois primary race to replace longtime US Sen. Dick Durbin will address La Salle County Democrats on Saturday, Sept 27, in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The forum sponsored by La Salle County Democrats will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica.

Scheduled speakers include Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton; U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood; State Rep. Murri Briel; and Paul Nolley, a candidate for the U.S. Congress.

The event includes the chance to meet and sign the petitions of local, state and national primary candidates, a brunch provided by Grand Bear Lodge and raffle baskets.

Proceeds to benefit Democratic candidates in La Salle County.

Tickets are $65 per person and $55 for students with ID.

Become a gold-level sponsor by donating $5,000 (includes up to 50 tickets); a silver-level sponsor by donating $2,500 (includes up to 30 tickets); or a bronze-level sponsor by donating $1,000 (includes up to 10 tickets).

Purchase tickets by visiting: