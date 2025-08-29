Run Today for Tomorrow raises $30K for Mental Health Services

A total of $14,000 was awarded this week to two nonprofits by organizers of the Run Today for Tomorrow (RTFT) 5K Run/Walk in Ottawa. Pictured are RTFT’s Renee Durdan, left, Youth Service Bureau Executive Director Sam Tenuto, RTFT’s Katie Fleming, organizer Emily Hardee with 18-month-old daughter Peyton, and North Central Behavioral Health Systems’ Angie Hughes. The YSB and NCBHS each received $7,000 in proceeds from the race. (Photo provided by SRCCF’s Fran Brolley)

Emily Hardee has turned a family tragedy into a personal crusade to prevent suicide, and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and a growing contingent of supporters are assisting her efforts, according to a SRCCF news release.

Hardee donated $7,000 each to the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley and North Central Behavioral Health Systems to support individuals in need of mental health services.

YSB is using the funds to continue its “Run Program,” created after receiving RTFT funds in previous years, to help clients in need of financial assistance receive counseling services. The grant to NCBHS will aid individuals in its bill-pay assistance program.

Hardee’s sixth annual “Run Today for Tomorrow Run/Walk to Fight Suicide” on June 28 in Ottawa raised over $30,000 and attracted 216 finishers.

To date, the race has raised $128,466. It also supports a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation scholarship in memory of Emily’s cousin, Molly Yacko, who was lost to suicide in 2018.

“It’s not just my cause anymore,” Hardee said. “Others are helping with the event, and it’s become our cause.”

Hardee’s goal is to aid and bring hope to individuals affected by suicide. She urged those suffering from depression and mental illness to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

To donate to the RTFT fund – and see a film on Emily and Molly’s story – go to https://srccf.org/fund/run-today-for-tomorrow-field-of-interest-fund.

To create a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation fund, contact President Fran Brolley at fran@srccf.org. SRCCF is celebrating its 10th anniversary, “A Decade of Giving,” in September and October.,