Aden Lamps golf outing is Sept. 20 in Spring Valley

The Aden Lamps Foundation will host its annual golf outing fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Registration is $75 per golfer if received by Sept. 15 and $80 after that date.

Entry includes:

● 18 holes of golf with cart

● Grilled lunch with two beverages

● Cash prizes for winning teams

● Games of chance and skill throughout the course

The event raises funds for the Aden Lamps Foundation, which spreads awareness of SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death).

Founded in 2014 by Ashley Lamps in memory of her son Aden, the foundation has distributed more than 14,000 sleep sacks and 10,000 safe sleep board books to area hospitals, organizations and daycares.

Each safe sleep package, valued at over $25, includes a reusable tote bag, a zip-up sleep sack (wearable blanket), an infant board book, a onesie, and safe sleep information.

These packages are given to every newborn at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Morris Hospital, OSF St. Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, CGH in Sterling, and more.

The foundation’s mission is to educate families about the dangers of unsafe sleep environments and promote the use of sleep sacks as a safer alternative to loose blankets in a crib.

Aden Lamps, the son of Andy and Ashley Lamps, tragically passed away from a SUID in 2013 at just 4½ months old.

For more information or to register, contact Ashley Lamps at 815-712-7701 or adenlampsfoundation@gmail.com.

Learn more at www.safesleepforaden.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/adenlampsfoundation, or on Instagram.