Valley Flowers to Merge with Flower Bar, Relocate to Peru

Valley Flowers is moving to Peru. The Spring Valley floral shop is merging with the Flower Bar, 2428 4th St., effective Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Nikki Tonioni, owner of Flower Bar, purchased Valley Flowers in 2024.

In a Facebook post making the announcement, Tonioni said the merger will allow a wider variety of fresh floral designs, more event and wedding options and enhanced customer service.

“Thank you for your continued support,” Tonioni wrote. “We’re so excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to bloom with you.”

